India records 26,355 new coronavirus cases

India recorded 26,355 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday, making it the third straight day that daily infections in the country have stayed below 30,000. On Wednesday, the health ministry said deaths rose by 360, with the total fatalities now at 144,069.

Reuters | Mumbai | Updated: 16-12-2020 10:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 10:01 IST
India recorded 26,355 new coronavirus cases, data from the health ministry showed on Wednesday, making it the third straight day that daily infections in the country have stayed below 30,000. India has recorded 9.93 million infections so far, the second highest in the world after the United States, but daily numbers have dipped steadily since hitting a peak of around 97,000 in mid-September.

The average number of COVID-19 deaths reported each day in India has been decreasing for 10 days straight, according to a Reuters tally. On Wednesday, the health ministry said deaths rose by 360, with the total fatalities now at 144,069.

