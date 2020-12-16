Left Menu
FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

* Negotiations between Peru and China's Sinopharm to purchase COVID-19 vaccines are "well advanced," the government said. ASIA-PACIFIC * The Japanese prime minister has drawn criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases. * Australia's most populous state reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive, prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving.

16-12-2020
The United States expanded its rollout of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of additional distribution centres, while a hospital bed shortage loomed in South Korea as the country reported a record surge in coronavirus cases.

* Britain has agreed to spend 3.7 billion pounds on COVID-19 vaccines and in most cases will bear the liability if claims are made against the pharmaceutical firms involved, the National Audit Office said. * Boutiques in the centre of the French capital shut early and shoppers hurried home to meet a new 8:00 p.m. curfew that took effect on Tuesday.

* The British government came under intense pressure to revise its plan to relax restrictions for five days around Christmas. * Italy may tighten restrictions over Christmas, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said.

AMERICAS * Canada will receive tens of thousands of doses of Moderna's vaccine by the end of the year, and 200,000 more doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech shot are expected next week.

* Costa Rican authorities and Panama authorized the use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech SE. * Negotiations between Peru and China's Sinopharm to purchase COVID-19 vaccines are "well advanced," the government said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Japanese prime minister has drawn criticism for joining end of year social gatherings after imploring residents to avoid such parties as the country sees record numbers of coronavirus cases.

* Australia's most populous state reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive, prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving. * Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co Ltd said it will buy at least 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine from Germany's BioNTech for use in mainland China next year, if the vaccine receives approval.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * Oman's health ministry has issued a licence to import the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

* Lebanon is expected to sign a deal this week for supplies of Pfizer-BioNTech's vaccine and is set to receive the first batch eight weeks after that. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine appeared set for regulatory authorization this week after U.S. FDA staff endorsed it as safe and effective. * French pharmaceutical firm Valneva will start the first clinical trials of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate at four sites in England.

* The U.S. FDA authorized emergency use of the first over-the-counter COVID-19 antigen test, which can be used at home. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian stocks rose as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors. * U.S. congressional leaders reported substantial progress after two meetings of top Democrats and Republicans to end a months-long standoff on coronavirus relief and finalise a funding bill to avert a government shutdown.

* The Bank of Japan will tap $6 billion in cash from a government account to ensure it has enough ammunition to combat any market disruptions caused by a recent resurgence in virus infections. * New Zealand is expected to bounce back sooner from the impact of COVID-19 than previously thought, but large deficits and rising debt levels will have a lasting effect on the economy, the government said.

