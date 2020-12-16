Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

If not diagnosed at an early stage, it could lead to a total loss of muscle power and sensation in the lower part of body, said Dr Hrushikesh Mehata, consultant orthopedic and spine surgeon at Noble Hospital, where the woman underwent surgery.Paraplegia is paralysis of the legs and lower body, typically caused by spinal injury or disease.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:06 IST
Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as ''a rare case'', Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the orthopedic department at the government-run B J Medical College here, told PTI that if diagnosed early, complications and surgery can be avoided.

''Skills of a doctor are an equally important incomplete recovery of the patient,'' he said on Wednesday. If not diagnosed at an early stage, it could lead to a total loss of muscle power and sensation in the lower part of the body, said Dr. Hrushikesh Mehata, consultant orthopedic and spine surgeon at Noble Hospital, where the woman underwent surgery.

Paraplegia is paralysis of the legs and lower body, typically caused by spinal injury or disease. ''The woman initially experienced back pain and later lost the ability to walk. She had come to the hospital on a stretcher with complete loss of muscle power in both the legs.

Even turning in bed was difficult for her...,'' Mehta said. Doctors at the hospital performed surgery on her recently and within two days she was able to walk, he said.

Dr. Mehata said the diagnosis of spinal tuberculosis is often delayed due to a lack of specific symptoms. ''One has to have a high index of suspicion and good clinical acumen for its early diagnosis. Any severe and prolonged back pain should be investigated and treated early,'' he said.

If the woman had consulted a spine surgeon early, she might not have landed in paraplegia and could have been treated non-operatively, only with medicines, he said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as a rare case, Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the ortho...

Kerala Agriculture Minister harvests vegetables to promote 'Subhiksha Keralam' programme

In order to promote Kerala Governments Subhiksha Keralam programme, started during the Covid-19 period for smooth coordination between existing agriculture schemes in the state, State Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar on Tuesday harveste...

Rugby-England coach Jones cleared to continue advisory role in Japan

Eddie Jones has been cleared to continue as a consultant for Japanese Top League side Suntory Sungoliath after the Rugby Football Union said there is no conflict of interest despite England and Japan being drawn in the same 2023 World Cup p...

PM Modi recalls unwavering courage of armed forces on Vijay Diwas

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday recalled the unwavering courage of our armed forces on the occasion of the Vijay Diwas, a historic day that made Bangladesh an independent country. Prime Minister said the unwavering courage of arme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020