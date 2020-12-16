Maha: Woman with spinal TB & paraplegia gets new lease of life

A 21-year-old woman suffering from spinal tuberculosis with paraplegia has got a new lease of life following surgery at a Pune-based private hospital. Terming spinal TB with paraplegia as ''a rare case'', Dr. Sriniwas Shintre, head of the orthopedic department at the government-run B J Medical College here, told PTI that if diagnosed early, complications and surgery can be avoided.

''Skills of a doctor are an equally important incomplete recovery of the patient,'' he said on Wednesday. If not diagnosed at an early stage, it could lead to a total loss of muscle power and sensation in the lower part of the body, said Dr. Hrushikesh Mehata, consultant orthopedic and spine surgeon at Noble Hospital, where the woman underwent surgery.

Paraplegia is paralysis of the legs and lower body, typically caused by spinal injury or disease. ''The woman initially experienced back pain and later lost the ability to walk. She had come to the hospital on a stretcher with complete loss of muscle power in both the legs.

Even turning in bed was difficult for her...,'' Mehta said. Doctors at the hospital performed surgery on her recently and within two days she was able to walk, he said.

Dr. Mehata said the diagnosis of spinal tuberculosis is often delayed due to a lack of specific symptoms. ''One has to have a high index of suspicion and good clinical acumen for its early diagnosis. Any severe and prolonged back pain should be investigated and treated early,'' he said.

If the woman had consulted a spine surgeon early, she might not have landed in paraplegia and could have been treated non-operatively, only with medicines, he said.