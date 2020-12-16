Jharkhand reports 209 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

Jharkhand's COVID-19 tally mounted to 1,11,931 as 209 more people tested positive for the infection, a health department official said on Wednesday. The death toll rose to 1,001 as one person from Ranchi succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, he said.

Ranchi district registered the maximum number of fresh cases at 98, followed by East Singhbhum at 38 and Dhanbad at 15. Jharkhand now has 1,578 active coronavirus cases, while 1,09,352 people have been cured of the disease so far, the official said.

The state tested 17,261 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, he added.