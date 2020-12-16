Should COVID cancel Christmas? UK says it is a personal decision
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to the vulnerable, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said.Reuters | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 12:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 12:45 IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government thinks people should make their own personal decision about gathering for Christmas but they should also consider the COVID-19 risks to the vulnerable, Housing Secretary Robert Jenrick said. The government came under pressure on Tuesday to revise its plan to relax COVID-19 restrictions for five days around Christmas, with two influential medical journals making a rare joint appeal for the policy to be scrapped.
"We're not telling people how to come to this decision," Jenrick told Sky when asked about Christmas. "You can't legislate for every eventuality, you've got to ask people in the end to use their own personal judgment." Jenrick urged people to think carefully and cited the rise in cases after Thanksgiving in the United States.
