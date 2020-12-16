Left Menu
Development News Edition

Arunachal Pradesh Police 'completely Covid-free' now, says top official

Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated the department for its success in containing the spread of the virus.Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, Arunachal Pradesh Police is now COVID-19 free with 100 per cent recovery.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 16-12-2020 13:38 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 13:22 IST
Arunachal Pradesh Police 'completely Covid-free' now, says top official
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All personnel of Arunachal Pradesh Police who had tested positive for COVID-19, have completely recovered now, a top official has said. Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Madhur Verma said 883 personnel of the department are now free from the disease.

''It is a matter of extreme joy for all of us today as Arunachal Pradesh Police has become CovidFree. Our last active case has also turned Covid negative. Our alertness and all Covid related precautions will still continue,'' Verma said in a tweet. Chief Minister Pema Khandu also congratulated the department for its success in containing the spread of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, Khandu said, ''Arunachal Pradesh Police is now COVID-19 free with 100 percent recovery. Congratulations to Arunachal Police for the success story.'' ''In the coming days, we hope Arunachal Pradesh will be 100 percent COVIDFree,'' he added.

At present, the state has 234 active cases, while 16,264 people have recovered. The death toll stands at 55.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act to be enforced from today

The Gujarat Land Grabbing Prohibition Act will be enforced in the state from Wednesday, said Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The Chief Minister has announced a strict implementation of the rules and regulations of the Gujarat Land Grab...

HC seeks Centre's stand on PIL challenging appointments to Expert Appraisal Committee on environment

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought a response from the Centre on a PIL challenging appointments made to the Expert Appraisal Committee EAC for assessing environmental impact of thermal power and coal mining projects. A bench of Chief Jus...

Iran's Supreme Leader to hold first function since health rumours - media

Irans Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is due to hold his first public function on Wednesday since rumors surfaced of his deteriorating health, Iranian media reported.The media reports said Khamenei would meet organizers of events to m...

Progress on Brexit issues, next days critical - von der Leyen

The EUs chief executive said on Wednesday that she could not say if there would be a trade accord with Britain but there had been progress and that the next few days would be critical.As things stand, I cannot tell you whether there will be...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020