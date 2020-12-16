Left Menu
Development News Edition

Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday

Slovakia will close most shops and limit people's movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday. Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shopping, work and nature outings.

Reuters | Bratislava | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:29 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:26 IST
Slovakia to close shops, limit movement from Saturday
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Slovakia will close most shops and limit people's movement from Saturday morning to help stem a rise in COVID-19 cases, Health Minister Marek Krajci said on Wednesday.

Non-essential movement will be banned with exceptions for essential shopping, work and nature outings. "The situation is more serious than ever," Krajci told reporters. "The holiday is very dangerous from the point of spreading the virus."

Most services will be closed, but individual sports including skiing will be allowed. The country of 5.5 million recorded 7,962 new infections on Tuesday, based on results from both standard PCR and rapid-result antigen tests.

Krajci said such a daily number would translate to about 500 hospitalisations and 100 deaths. The government urged families to form "bubbles" with one other family for the holiday period and meet no one else.

The limit on movement was expected to last until Jan. 10. Slovakia curbed new coronavirus cases with two rounds of nationwide testing in early November, but the epidemic has since gathered speed.

It has reported a relatively low 1,309 deaths. There were 2,319 people with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 diagnoses in hospitals as of Tuesday.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Senior JD(S) MLC Horatti apologises to people for Council ruckus

A day after the Karnataka Legislative Council was rocked by unruly scenes, senior JDS leader and seven-time MLC Basavaraj Horatti on Wednesday tendered an apology to the people of the state on behalf of the entire House. Meanwhile, politica...

India's Bharat Biotech's Phase I result shows coronavirus vaccine safe

An Indian government-backed COVID-19 vaccine showed it was safe and triggered immune responses during an ongoing early-stage trial, the company involved in the study said in a statement on Wednesday. Bharat Biotech, the private company deve...

WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for virus origins

A German scientist who is part of a small team of experts assembled by the World Health Organisation to investigate the origins of the coronavirus says they plan to sift through samples and medical data from China to help determine where th...

Afghan-Taliban delegation meets Pakistan's foreign minister; discusses Afghan peace process

A high-level delegation of the Afghan Taliban, led by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, met Pakistans Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday and discussed the Afghan peace process, amid growing incidents of violence in the war-to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020