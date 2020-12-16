Sikkim reports 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 5,398 as 33 more people tested positive for the infection, an official said on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll in the Himalayan state climbed to 121 with two more persons succumbing to the disease, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said, Sikkim now has 306 active COVID-19 cases, while 4,877 people have recovered from the disease, and 94 people have migrated to other states, he said.

East Sikkim district has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases 4,053. Sikkim has tested 65,997 samples for COVID-19 so far, including 287 samples in the last 24 hours, he added. PTI KDK RG RG