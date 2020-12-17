S.Korea reports 1,014 new coronavirus cases -Yonhap

S.Korea reports 1,014 new coronavirus cases -YonhapReuters | Seoul | Updated: 17-12-2020 06:11 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 06:11 IST
South Korea reported 1,014 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing a senior Seoul city official.
Deputy Mayor Kim Woo-young provided the number during a radio show, including Seoul's record high daily infections of 423, Yonhap said.
