Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan review of Avigan says efficacy for COVID-19 treatment inconclusive -Kyodo

Fujifilm has been seeking approval for the drug in Japan since October after its late-stage study showed faster recovery time for patients with non-severe symptoms. In its latest assessment, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency raised several concerns, including the fact that doctors were aware which patients had received the drug or a placebo, Kyodo said, citing government sources.

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 17-12-2020 07:12 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 07:12 IST
Japan review of Avigan says efficacy for COVID-19 treatment inconclusive -Kyodo

Japanese health authorities say it is difficult to determine the efficacy of Fujifilm Holdings Corp's antiviral drug Avigan as a treatment for COVID-19, Kyodo News reported on Thursday. Fujifilm has been seeking approval for the drug in Japan since October after its late-stage study showed faster recovery time for patients with non-severe symptoms.

In its latest assessment, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency raised several concerns, including the fact that doctors were aware which patients had received the drug or a placebo, Kyodo said, citing government sources. The assessment also acknowledged, however, that approving it for COVID-19 would be "meaningful" as treatment options were limited, Kyodo said. The agency's assessment will serve as key material for the health ministry's review panel, which is expected to decide on Dec. 21 whether to approve the drug for COVID-19 treatment in Japan, Kyodo added.

Fujifilm's shares fell 3.8% in early trade, while the broader Tokyo market was flat. While nowhere near the severity seen in the United States and parts of Europe, novel coronavirus infections and related deaths have spiked to record highs in Japan in recent days. Infection cases total about 187,000 and deaths reached 2,755 as of Wednesday, according to public broadcaster NHK.

Japan has already approved Avigan, known generically as favipiravir, as an emergency flu medicine. But concerns remain, as the drug has been shown to cause birth defects in animal studies.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. vaccine campaign grows as COVID-19 kills 2,500-plus Americans daily

The United States on Wednesday further widened its network for administering COVID-19 vaccines to doctors and nurses on the frontlines of a pandemic killing more than 2,500 Americans a day, even as a major winter storm threatened to slow pr...

Samsung, IBM joining forces to help businesses realize promise of Industry 4.0

Samsung on Wednesday revealed its plans to collaborate with tech major IBM to jointly explore emerging technologies such as 5G, AI, IoT, edge computing to help businesses around the world realize the promise of the fourth industrial revolut...

Singapore's foodie "hawker" culture given UNESCO recognition

Singapores tradition of communal dining at hawker centres, open air food courts popularised by celebrity chefs and hit films such as Crazy Rich Asians, has been recognised by UNESCO for its cultural significance.The United Nations cultural ...

Economic bounce back result of decision to go hard during COVID-19

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has helped the economy recover faster than expected, Grant Robertson said.GDP rose 14 percent in the September quarter following a revised 11 percent fall i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020