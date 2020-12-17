Left Menu
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,923 - RKI

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2020 09:53 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,923 to 1,406,161, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 698 to 24,125, the tally showed.

