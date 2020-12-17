Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,923 - RKI

... ...
... ...
Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tal...
As the coronavirus pandemic drags on, regulators in ASEAN and India are facing a need to strike a balance between continuing to support some borrowers and weaning others off debt relief measures introduced at the onset of outbreak, accordin...
Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman believes that his sides attitude and intensity in the 2-1 win over Real Sociedad can bring them back where they deserve to be. Koeman hailed his teams display as goals from Jordi Alba and Frenkie de Jong earn...
The World Health Organization said Thursday that countries in the Asia-Pacific region are not guaranteed to have early access to COVID-19 shots and urged them to adopt a long-term approach to the pandemic. The development of safe and effect...