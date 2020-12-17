Left Menu
Development News Edition

Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million

Brazils number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministrys daily bulletin. The total remains the worlds third highest, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.The ministry also reported 936 deaths from the disease.

PTI | Updated: 17-12-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 11:08 IST
Brazil's COVID-19 cases surge past 7 million
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Brazil's number of confirmed COVID-19 cases surged past 7 million on Wednesday, with an all-time high of more than 70,000 cases, according to the health ministry's daily bulletin. The total remains the world's third highest, according to a tally kept by Johns Hopkins University.

The ministry also reported 936 deaths from the disease. Neither its newly reported deaths nor cases included data from Sao Paulo state, Brazil's most populous and where the toll has been heaviest. In a text message, the health ministry cited "technical problems," without elaborating. The number of cases and deaths in Latin America's largest nation has rebounded since local leaders eased restrictions and pandemic fatigue set in.

President Jair Bolsonaro, who has consistently undermined quarantine measures and downplayed the virus' severity, said at a public event last week that Brazil is at "the tail end of the pandemic."

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

'Has Governor of West Bengal become Election Commissioner of India?' asks Brinda Karat

By Amit Kumar A day after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar assured the people of the state that 2021 Assembly elections will be free, fair and fearless, Communist Party of India Marxist leader Brinda Karat on Thursday asked if the Gove...

Ex-BJP MP Satyadev Singh dies at hospital after recovering from COVID-19

Former BJP MP and senior party leader Satyadev Singh, who had recently recovered from COVID-19, died during treatment at a hospital in Gurgaon, his family said on Thursday. Singh, 75, breathed his last on Wednesday night.After testing negat...

On International Tea Day, Teamonk Global Reiterates its Commitment to Premium Teas that Promotes Health and Wellness

Bangalore, Karnataka, IndiaNewsVoir Dr. Madhu Katikneni, a prominent endocrinologist based in Washington DC Member of the Public Health Policy Committee joins Teamonk as Advisor and Investor on Board Recently introduced an ayurvedic range ...

Odisha reports 351 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 351 new COVID-19 cases have been registered in Odisha on Wednesday, Information and Public Relations Department said on Thursday. With 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the number of discharged patients has increased to 3,20,2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020