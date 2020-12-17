Left Menu
Development News Edition

Irish health service head warns of post-Christmas COVID-19 surge

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:08 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 14:08 IST
Irish health service head warns of post-Christmas COVID-19 surge

The head of Ireland's health service on Thursday said he was concerned that the country could see an "explosive concoction" that would lead to a surge in COVID-19 cases after Christmas.

"The concern is that we get this kind of explosive concoction when we have a major impact post-Christmas," Health Service Executive (HSE) chief Paul Reid told RTE radio, citing an increase in positive tests and a 30% surge in test requests over the past week and expected socialising over Christmas.

Ireland currently has one of the lowest rates of COVID-19 infections in Europe and earlier this month reopened its retail and hospitality sectors, with the exception of bars and clubs.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India reach to 107/3 at tea on Day 1 of first Test against Australia

India reached to 107 for 3 at tea on the opening day of the first daynight Test against Australia here on ThursdayCaptain Virat Kohli and his deputy Ajinkya Rahane were batting on 39 and 2 respectively at the breakBrief Scores India 107 for...

'We are not afraid': Wuhan residents say they hope WHO team finds virus origins

With investigators from the World Health Organization WHO set to visit China next year, residents of Wuhan are saying they want the team to come to the central city, hoping they could prove the virus did not originate there.An international...

Price hikes to dampen recovery for Indian automakers after festive boost: Fitch

Indian automakers plans to pass on higher commodity prices to customers will dim the prospects for a demand recovery after December when the boost in some categories from pent-up demand and festive spending fades and the economic impact fro...

'Mentally tortured' Amir quits international cricket, to release statement soon

Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir on Thursday announced that he quitting international cricket. The 28-year-old pacer said that he does not think he can work with the current Pakistan Cricket Board PCB management and it is best for him to leave....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020