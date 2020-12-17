Left Menu
Ladakh reports 21 fresh coronavirus cases, 110 recoveries

17-12-2020
With 21 fresh cases, the COVID-19 tally of Ladakh has gone up to 9,238, officials said on Wednesday. The Union Territory has also recorded 110 more recoveries from the disease, they added.

Ladakh has recorded a total of 123 COVID-related deaths -- 80 in Leh district and 43 in Kargil district -- while 8,576 patients or 96 per cent have recovered from the infection after successful treatment. Of the fresh cases, 18 were detected in Leh, while three were reported from Kargil, the officials said.

Of the 110 fresh recoveries, 105 patients were discharged from hospitals in Leh and five in Kargil, bringing down the number of active cases in the Union Territory to 539 -- 438 in Leh and 101 in Kargil..

