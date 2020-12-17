Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 spread during dental treatment could be lowered with slower drill rotation, study says

The latest study identified parameters that would allow some procedures such as dental fillings to be provided while producing 60 times fewer aerosol droplets than conventional instrumentation.Aerosols are a known transmission route for the virus behind COVID-19, so we have tested and suggested solutions that reduce the amount of aerosols produced in the first place, said study lead author Antonis Sergis from Imperial College London.

PTI | London | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:26 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:00 IST
COVID-19 spread during dental treatment could be lowered with slower drill rotation, study says
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Using a slower drill rotation during dental procedures could help prevent COVID-19 aerosol spread and improve safety for both patients and the dental practice workforce, according to a study published on Thursday. The researchers at Imperial College London and King's College London in the UK noted that dental treatment can pose a high risk of viral transmission because the tools that are used often produce aerosols, which can contain high number of copies of the novel coronavirus.

The aerosols are generated when saliva mixes with water and air streams used in dental procedures, they said. The study, published in the Journal of Dental Research, measured and analysed aerosol generation during the procedures and suggested changes to prevent contamination in the first place to improve safety.

It suggests that dentists avoid using dental drills that use a mixture of air and water as the abrasion coolants, and carefully select and control drill rotation speeds for those instruments that only use water as a coolant. Dental practices have had to introduce new room decontamination processes and personal protective equipment measures which have dramatically reduced the number of patients that can be treated in a single day, the researchers said.

Dentists need to leave long intervals between treatments, leaving rooms unoccupied to allow aerosols to dissipate, which limits patient access and is challenging financial feasibility for many dental practices worldwide, they said. The latest study identified parameters that would allow some procedures such as dental fillings to be provided while producing 60 times fewer aerosol droplets than conventional instrumentation.

''Aerosols are a known transmission route for the virus behind COVID-19, so we have tested and suggested solutions that reduce the amount of aerosols produced in the first place," said study lead author Antonis Sergis from Imperial College London. "These could help reduce the risk of transmission during dental procedures,'' Sergis said.

The results are being included as evidence in guides for dental practices in the UK during the pandemic, the researchers said. The team used dental clinical rooms at Guy's Hospital in London to test how aerosols are generated during procedures such as decay removal, applying and polishing fillings and adjusting prostheses.

The researchers measured the aerosol generation using high speed cameras and lasers, and then used these findings to suggest modifications. They found that using air turbine drill types, which are the most common type of dental drill, creates dense clouds of aerosol droplets that spread as fast as 12 metres per second and can quickly contaminate an entire treatment room.

The researchers noted that just one millilitre of saliva from infected patients contains up to 120 million copies of the virus, each having the capacity to infect. They tested a different type of drill, known as high torque electric micromotor, with and without the use of water and air streams.

The scientists found that using this drill type at low speeds of less than 100,000 rpm without air streams produced 60 times fewer droplets than air turbine drill types. They also found that aerosol concentration and spread within a room is dependent on the positioning of the patient, presence of ventilation systems, and the room's size and geometry.

It is also influenced by the initial direction and speed of the aerosol itself, which can be affected by the type of cutting instrument, and the amount and type of cooling water used, according to the researchers. By understanding how to reduce the amount of aerosol generated in the first place, these suggestions by the researchers could help dentists practice more and help patients get the treatment they need.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC to hear next week Shashi Tharoor plea for contempt action against Arnab Goswami

New Delhi, Dec 17 PTI The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear next week the applications moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable ...

EIB and SLSP sign €49m agreement to support SMEs and mid-caps in Slovakia

The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF signed a 49 million guarantee with Slovensk sporitela SLSP, the largest financial institution in Slovakia, to support SMEs and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....

Natco Pharma launches anti blood clot medication

Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulan...

MHA transfers 3 IPS officers from WB, Mamata calls it unconstitutional

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs MHA issued transfer orders of three IPS officers from West Bengal, sending them on central deputation on Thursday, a move West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee termed unconstitutional, calling it a co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020