Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vaccine 'hesitancy' rises among Indians as virus cases fall - survey

India wants to roll out vaccines https://in.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-india-vaccines-idINKBN28M01S in a few weeks, initially focusing on people more exposed to the virus and over 50, but a survey by New Delhi consultancy LocalCircles found that about 69% of respondents saw no urgent need to get immunized. "It appears some of the key reasons for the hesitancy are limited information about side-effects, efficacy levels and a growing belief in parts of the population that COVID cannot affect them because of their high immunity levels," LocalCircles said in a statement.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:19 IST
Vaccine 'hesitancy' rises among Indians as virus cases fall - survey
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Many Indians appear hesitant to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as infections have fallen sharply since a mid-September peak and some people are worried about possible side-effects https://in.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-vaccine-india/as-india-readies-vaccine-strategy-modi-warns-of-possible-side-effects-idINKBN2841SO, according to a survey of 18,000 people released on Thursday.

India reported 24,037 new infections on Thursday - fewer than 30,000 for a fourth straight day - taking its total to 9.96 million, the second highest in the world. More than 144,000 people have died. Until early last month, India had looked set to overtake the infection tally of the United States but the gap between them has since widened significantly. U.S. cases have now risen to more than 16 million.

The government says it could soon approve some of the vaccines that have sought emergency use authorization, including the Oxford-AstraZeneca one and the Pfizer /BioNTech shot, which is already being used in the United States and Britain. India wants to roll out vaccines https://in.reuters.com/article/health-coronavirus-india-vaccines-idINKBN28M01S in a few weeks, initially focusing on people more exposed to the virus and over 50, but a survey by New Delhi consultancy LocalCircles found that about 69% of respondents saw no urgent need to get immunized.

"It appears some of the key reasons for the hesitancy are limited information about side-effects, efficacy levels and a growing belief in parts of the population that COVID cannot affect them because of their high immunity levels," LocalCircles said in a statement. Many people in the survey, which had responses from nearly a third of India's districts, said they believed "we are moving towards herd immunity".

Jiaul Haque, a software engineer from the eastern state of Assam, said he thought he had already developed some kind of immunity to COVID-19 and would to see how the various vaccines work on other people before he signs up for one. "The vaccine has not passed the regular duration of testing," the 36-year-old said.

"All vaccine companies are in a race against each other, so I'm also concerned about that."

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PE/VC investments decline 27 pc in November at USD 3.9 bn: Report

Venture investments by private equity and venture capital funds were 27 per cent lower on yearly basis in November at USD 3.9 billion, and more than halved from the USD 8.5 billion reported in October, a report said on Thursday. For the Jan...

HC to hear next week Shashi Tharoor plea for contempt action against Arnab Goswami

New Delhi, Dec 17 PTI The Delhi High Court on Thursday said that it will hear next week the applications moved by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor seeking contempt action against journalist Arnab Goswami for allegedly airing an objectionable ...

EIB and SLSP sign €49m agreement to support SMEs and mid-caps in Slovakia

The European Investment Bank EIB and the European Investment Fund EIF signed a 49 million guarantee with Slovensk sporitela SLSP, the largest financial institution in Slovakia, to support SMEs and mid-caps impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic....

Natco Pharma launches anti blood clot medication

Natco Pharma on Thursday said it has launched an anticoagulant medication in the country. The company has launched the Rivaroxaban molecule under the brand name RPIGAT, Natco Pharma said in a regulatory filing.Rivaroxaban is an anticoagulan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020