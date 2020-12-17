Left Menu
Portugal's Costa in isolation after meeting Macron, gets COVID-19 test

Reuters | Lisbon | Updated: 17-12-2020 17:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 17:14 IST

Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Portugal's Prime Minister Antonio Costa has cancelled official trips and is in self-isolation, his office said on Thursday, less than 24 hours after he met French President Emmanuel Macron, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

It said Costa displayed no symptoms and was awaiting the result of a coronavirus test he got earlier on Thursday, which had already been scheduled before his official trip to Sao Tome and Principe and Guinea Bissau between Dec. 18 and Dec. 20.

