Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting discharged after recovery.Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 17-12-2020 19:09 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 19:09 IST
Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting discharged after recovery.

Out of 1,236 fresh cases reported on Thursday, 689 cases were from Bengaluru urban alone. As of December 17 evening, cumulatively 9,05,901 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 11,981 deaths and 8,78,696 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

It said, out of 15,205 active cases,14,976 patients are in isolation at designated hospitals and are stable, while 229 are in ICU. Seven out of the total 10 deaths reported on Thursday are from Bengaluru urban.

Most among those dead are with a history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI). Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru urban accounts for 689, Tumakuru 57, Mysuru 54, Dakshina Kannada 40, Shivamogga 32, Mandya 31, followed by others.

Bengaluru urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3.80 lakh infections, followed by Mysuru 51,605 and Ballari 38,585. A total of over 1.27 crore samples have been tested so far, out of which 1,06,356 were tested on Thursday alone, and 13,666 among them were rapid antigen tests.

