1,161 new coronavirus cases in MP, nine deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,161 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total infection count to 2,27,949, health officials said. With nine more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll in the state rose to 3,442, they said.

A total of 1,326 patients were discharged from hospitals since Wednesday evening, taking the recovery count to 2,12,351. Of new fatalities, four died in Indore, two in Bhopal and one each in Dhar, Rajgarh and Sheopur districts.

Of 1,161 new cases, Indore district accounted for 416 and Bhopal 215. The number of cases in Indore district rose to 50,332, including 826 deaths, while Bhopal district's case tally stood at 36,689 with 549 fatalities.

Indore now has 4,434 active cases, while this figure for Bhopal is 2,802. With 30,683 samples being tested in the state in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests rose to around 42.53 lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 2,27,949, new cases 1,161, death toll 3,442, recovered 2,12,351, active cases 12,156, number of people tested so far 42,53,128..