Punjab records 449 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Punjab's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,61,831 on Thursday with 449 fresh infections and the death toll climbed to 5,150 as 15 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, two each from Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Patiala, and one each from Ludhiana, Mohali and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

There are 6,045 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said. Of the 449 fresh cases, 106 were reported from Mohali, 62 from Jalandhar and 52 from Ludhiana, among other districts.

A total of 629 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,50,636, the bulletin said. Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 116 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 36,09,574 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said..