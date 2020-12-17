Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab records 449 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, two each from Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Patiala, and one each from Ludhiana, Mohali and Sangrur, the bulletin said.There are 6,045 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 17-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 20:57 IST
Punjab records 449 fresh COVID-19 cases, 15 more deaths

Punjab's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 1,61,831 on Thursday with 449 fresh infections and the death toll climbed to 5,150 as 15 more people succumbed to the disease, according to a medical bulletin. Of the latest fatalities, three each were reported from Hoshiarpur and Jalandhar, two each from Gurdaspur, Kapurthala and Patiala, and one each from Ludhiana, Mohali and Sangrur, the bulletin said.

There are 6,045 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it said. Of the 449 fresh cases, 106 were reported from Mohali, 62 from Jalandhar and 52 from Ludhiana, among other districts.

A total of 629 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,50,636, the bulletin said. Fifteen critical patients are on ventilator support, while 116 are on oxygen support, it said.

So far, 36,09,574 samples have been collected for testing in the state, it said..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Somaliland cans female football tournament as un-Islamic

By Mohammed Omer GAROWE, Dec 17 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Somalias breakaway region of Somaliland said on Thursday it had cancelled its first womens football tournament as it fell foul of Islamic values, sparking outrage among womens rig...

Nayagarh girl's murder: youth accuses SIT chief of offering money for confessing to crime

In a twist to the ongoing probe into the kidnap and murder case of a 5-year-old girl in Odishas Nayagarh district, a resident of the victims village on Thursday alleged that the Special Investigation Team SIT chief offered him Rs 5 lakh to ...

Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, senior North Carolina regulator, to lead EPA - sources

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden plans to nominate Michael Regan, North Carolinas top environmental regulator, to head the Environmental Protection Agency, a key element of his climate change policies, according to three sources with knowledg...

Ahead of polls, Assam CM directs officials to fill up govt vacancies on mission mode

Assam Chief Minister Sarbanand Sonowal on Thursday directed officials to fill up all existing vacancies in the government departments on a mission mode. The chief minister chaired a meeting to review the vacancies in different departments a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020