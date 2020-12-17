TN records 1,174 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths

Tamil Nadu posted 1,174 fresh COVID-19 cases aggregating to 8.03 lakh infections in the state, while 11 people succumbed to the virus pushing the toll to 11,942, the health department said on Thursday. As many as 1,214 people got cured from the contagion totaling to 7,81,745 so far, a bulletin said.

Active cases on Thursday stood at 9,829. Two districts, including the state capital and Coimbatore logged new cases in triple digits with Chennai adding 342 and Coimbatore 120 while the remaining spread across other districts.

Chennai continued to top the list of cases with 2.21 lakh infections out of more than 8.03 lakh in the state. The metro also topped in the number of fatalities, accounting for 3,935 of the total 11,942 till date.

Ten districts have added new cases in single digit, while 29 of them have reported 'zero' fatalities. A total of 75,532 samples were tested on Thursday taking the cumulative to 1.32 crore specimens examined so far.

Of the 11 fatalities reported, five died in private hospitals while six in government. A sixty year old man from Madurai succumbed to the virus without 'any chronic illness', the bulletin said while 10 of them due to 'chronic illness' or 'comorbidity'.

Six of those who tested positive were returnees from other States, the bulletin said..