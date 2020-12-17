Maha: 3,880 more contract COVID-19; active cases below 61,000

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 18,84,773 on Thursday with the addition of 3,880 fresh cases, while more than 4,350 patients recovered from the infection, said a state health department official. The state also reported 65 more deaths, taking the fatality count to 48,499, he said.

A total of 4,358 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the tally of recovered people to 17,74,255, the official said. With this, the number of patients currently under treatment stood at 60,905, he said.

Mumbai city reported 586 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,84,990, while the death toll increased to 11,013 after 10 more patients succumbed to the viral disease, the official said. The state has so far conducted 1,19,33,956 COVID-19 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,067 new cases, raising the total count to 6,45,506. A total of 18,791 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,57,143 and the death toll at 4,735. The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,70,772 and deaths at 11,114, he said.

The Kolhapur division has reported 1,15,606 cases and 3,928 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 70,806 and the fatality count at 1,813. The Latur division has reported 76,854 infections and 2,351 fatalities until now.

The Akola division has registered 61,974 cases, while 1,456 people have succumbed to the disease until now. The Nagpur division has recorded 1,85,257 infections and 4,184 fatalities till date, the official informed.

A total of 855 COVID-19 patients from other states have received treatment in Maharashtra so far. Of these, 127 have died, he said. Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 18,84,773, new cases: 3,880, deaths: 48,499, discharged: 17,74,255, active cases: 60,905, people tested so far: 1,19,33,956.