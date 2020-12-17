Left Menu
Pfizer hits snags registering vaccine for emergency use in Brazil

Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday.

Reuters | Rio De Janeiro | Updated: 17-12-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 21:29 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pfizer is encountering difficulty in registering its COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in Brazil due to the level of detail required by the regulator, Health Minister Eduardo Pazuello said on Thursday. Health regulator Anvisa confirmed that Pfizer had yet to apply to register its vaccine. In a statement, Anvisa said that information provided by Pfizer was "not the complete data necessary to judge the safety, efficacy and quality of a vaccine for registration."

The regulator added that so far no vaccine producer had applied for full registration or approval for emergency use. The snag comes as pressure rises in Brazil over the delay in rolling out a vaccine as other countries begin immunizations.

Brazil's federal government has repeatedly changed the date by which it expects to start inoculations needed to bring the outbreak under control. After a lull of a few months, infections are rising again sharply, hitting a fresh daily record on Wednesday. Speaking to an audience of senators on Thursday morning, Pazuello said Pfizer had presented a variety of demands in order to close the deal to supply the vaccine to Brazil, including a waiver of liability.

"We are thinking of accepting," Pazuello said of the demands. Pfizer said in a statement it was in talks with the Health Ministry and that many countries had agreed to waive liability. It did not comment on the registration process with Anvisa.

Brazil expects to receive some 24 million COVID-19 vaccines by January, Pazuello said. He said Brazil expected Pfizer to provide 500,000 of those doses next month, China's Sinovac to provide 9 million doses and AstraZeneca to provide 15 million doses.

Brazil expects to reach 37.7 million vaccine doses by February, with another 31 million doses arriving in March, the minister added.

