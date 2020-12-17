COVID in Delhi: 1,363 fresh cases; record 90K tests, positivity rate dips to 1.51 pc

Delhi recorded 1,363 fresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday with over 90,000 tests conducted, the highest till date, even as the positivity rate slipped to 1.51 per cent, authorities said. The death toll mounted to 10,182 with 35 new fatalities, they said.

This is the third consecutive day when the positivity rate remained below 2 per cent. These 1,363 fresh cases, lowest since August 31, came out the record 90,354 tests conducted the previous day, including 49,102 RT-PCR tests and 41,252 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On August 31, the city had recorded 1,358 cases. Delhi Chief Minister's Office tweeted on Thursday, ''Delhi Sets a New Record! Over 90000 Corona tests have been conducted in a single day. Delhi is defeating Corona through aggressive testing and timely treatment.'' The positivity rate on December 3-7 had successively dipped to 4.96 per cent, 4.78 per cent, 4.2 per cent, 3.68 per cent an 3.15 per cent, respectively.

However, on December 8 it had risen again to 4.23 per cent, falling again to 3.42 per cent on December 9 and 2.46 per cent on December 10. It had risen to 3.33 per cent again on December 11 and fell again to 2.64 per cent on December 12, and rose marginal again to 2.74 on December 13, and fell again to 2.15 per cent on December 14. On December 15 and 16, the positivity rate were 1.9 per cent and 1.96 per cent, respectively.

The active cases tally on Thursday dropped to 12,198 from 13,261 the previous day. The bulletin said that the total number of cases has climbed to 6,13,357, while the recovery rate stood at over 96 per cent.

The number of containment zones in Delhi dropped to 6,376 on Thursday from 6,415 the previous day. The highest single-day spike of 8,593 cases till date was reported on November 11.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday had said that the city is ''aggressively tackling'' the COVID-19 situation here and not only has the the positivity rate dipped to below 2 per cent, it is also the lowest figure since May. According to the Thursday bulletin, out of the total number of 18,815 beds in COVID hospitals, 15,351 are vacant.

It said that 30 beds in COVID care centres are occupied by persons under quarantine, including travellers who have returned by Vande Bharat Mission and bubble flights. The Delhi government had significantly ramped up testing in the past few weeks, with the count on several times crossing the 60,000-mark.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was over 3.96 lakh while the total number of tests stood at over 75 lakh. The bulletin said that 5,90,977 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.

The number of people in home isolation dropped to 7,168 on Thursday from 7,745 the previous day. Jain on Thursday tweeted about an initiative by NGO Rotary and a public sector undertaking bank to fight COVID-19. ''Applaud this initiative by @Rotary3011 and @SBILife to sanitize 1000+ auto rickshaws by fitting pedal sanitizer dispensers for riders, shield between driver and rider and Protection kit to drivers. Thank you for supporting Delhi in its fight against COVID19,'' he tweeted.