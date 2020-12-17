Bengal reports 44 more COVID deaths; number of recoveries goes past 5 lakh-mark

Left Menu
The 2,245 new positive cases included 524 in Kolkata and 505 in North 24 Parganas.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-12-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 23:53 IST
West Bengal on Thursday reported 44 more COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 9,235, the health department said in a bulletin. It said that 2,747 patients got cured of coronavirus during the day, as the total number of recovered people breached the five lakh-mark to reach 5,01,624.

The recovery rate in the state now is 94.56 per cent. West Bengal also registered 2,245 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the overall tally to 5,30,456.

The number of active cases stood at 19,597. Of the fresh fatalities, 12 were reported from North 24 Parganas district and 10 from Kolkata. The remaining deaths were registered in several other districts.

The 2,245 new positive cases included 524 in Kolkata and 505 in North 24 Parganas. Altogether 42,473 samples were tested for COVID-19 during the day, taking the total number of such tests to 65,81,465 in the state, the bulletin said.

