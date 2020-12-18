Left Menu
Development News Edition

Los Angeles mayor says he turned down job with Biden to focus on pandemic

"I want to be here and I need to be here." He declined to say if Biden had offered him a specific position in the Cabinet. The mayor, who is quarantining at home after his daughter tested positive, said that Wednesday saw the highest number of cases and deaths yet in Los Angeles.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 08:10 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 08:10 IST
Los Angeles mayor says he turned down job with Biden to focus on pandemic

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said on Thursday that he turned down an offer to work in the administration of President-elect Joe Biden so he can focus on the city as it grapples with record breaking coronavirus infections. Garcetti, a Democrat who had been mentioned as a possible candidate for Secretary of Transportation in a Biden administration, said that with coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths spiraling in America's second-largest city he felt he needed to stay on as mayor.

"There were things on the table for me but I said to (the Biden administration) very clearly ... I need to be here now," Garcetti told reporters during a live-streamed news conference from his home. "I want to be here and I need to be here." He declined to say if Biden had offered him a specific position in the Cabinet.

The mayor, who is quarantining at home after his daughter tested positive, said that Wednesday saw the highest number of cases and deaths yet in Los Angeles. "We expect to have more dead bodies than we have spaces for them," the mayor said. "That frightens me and it should frighten you."

Garcetti has imposed on Los Angeles some of the strictest clampdowns in the United States and has drawn criticism from business owners who said his ban on even outdoor dining threatened to put them out of business. The mayor said that despite those tough restrictions Los Angeles County had more than 5,000 people hospitalized and was seeing one COVID-related death every 15 minutes.

He criticized members of the U.S. Congress for failing to reach a deal on a stimulus package that would provide relief to Americans who had been thrown out of work or lost their businesses during the pandemic. "The leaders in Washington are abandoning the firefighters protecting us, the police officers," he said.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Govt committed to boosting safety in wake of Whakaari White Island tragedy

The Government will look to strengthen regulatory oversight and audit processes relating to the management of natural hazard risks following a review of the adventure tourism activities identified improvements could be made to improve safet...

Babies born to COVID-19 mothers have antibodies, Singapore study finds

All five babies born to women with COVID-19 infection during a study in Singapore have had antibodies against the virus, although the researchers said it is not yet clear what level of protection this may offer. The findings from a study of...

Rugby-Bath v La Rochelle Champions Cup game cancelled due to COVID-19

Baths Champions Cup game against La Rochelle this weekend has been cancelled after 12 of their players had to isolate following a positive COVID-19 test at Scarlets, who they played on Saturday. European Professional Club Rugby EPCR said th...

Cuba says economy shrank 11% in 2020, thwarts 'soft coup' attempts

Cubas already cash-strapped economy shrank 11 in 2020 due to the pandemic and tougher U.S. sanctions but the government thwarted attempts by anti-communists to exploit this momentary weakness in a bid to topple it, President Miguel Diaz-Can...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020