Hungary to announce new measures to fight economic fallout from COVID-19

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Friday said he would announce new measures on Saturday to fight the economic fallout from the novel coronavirus pandemic, adding in an interview with state radio mr1 that they would take effect on Jan. 1.

Hungary's economy took a big hit in the pandemic, and the government expects gross domestic output to shrink by about 6% in 2020 followed by a modest rebound in 2021.

Orban faces elections in 2022.