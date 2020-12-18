Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegal ready to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March: Report

Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, the Health and Social Minister of Senegal, reportedly said that the West African Country has not chosen a vaccine yet but the country is taking part in the international process of vaccine purchasing by groups.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dakar | Updated: 18-12-2020 12:36 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 12:36 IST
Senegal ready to receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in March: Report
Representative image Twitter: (@AfricaCDC)

Senegal will have its first COVID-19 vaccine doses in March, according to a report by Xinhua News Agency, a Chinese-based based agency.

As per the report, Senegal will have the first doses of COVID-19 after authorization by the World Health Organisation (WHO). The confirmation of having first doses in March was reportedly released by Mamadou Ndiaye, the Director of Prevention of the Senegalese Ministry of Health and Social action.

Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, the Health and Social Minister of Senegal, reportedly said that the West African Country has not chosen a vaccine yet but the country is taking part in the international process of vaccine purchasing by groups.

However, a survey conducted by the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Africa CDC, in collaboration with the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) showed that an average of 79 % of respondents in Africa would have the COVID-19 vaccine if is considered safe and effective.

The survey which was released earlier on Thursday interviewed over 15,000 adults in 2002 between August and December. The 18 years old interviewers belonged to different countries including Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Republic of the Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Malawi, Ethiopia, Morocco, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, Sudan, Uganda, Tunisia, and Senegal, as per CDC.

As per data released by Worldometers, Senegal has recorded 17,451 COVID-19 cases since March, while 355 are noted dead with 16,384 recorded recovered from the virus.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian investigators resume probe into Nazi death squad's WWII atrocities

Moscow Russia, December 18 ANISputnik Russias prosecution office for the Kuban region announced on Friday that it was resuming, after a 48-year suspension, the probe into Nazi Sonderkommandos massacres of civilians, committed in the region ...

'AT Union Home secy may hold video conference with WB’s chief secy, DGP on Friday evening

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla may have a video conference with West Bengals Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police Virendra on Friday evening after they conveyed their inability to travel to the nationa...

Cold day condition to continue till tomorrow in Delhi: IMD

The minimum temperature in the national capital dropped to 4.4 degree Celsius on Friday morning and the cold wave condition will continue till Saturday, informed a top official from India Meteorological Department IMD. Talking to ANI, Anand...

COVID-19: Active infections slump to 3.13 lakh

The trend of exponential increase in Indias total COVID-19 recoveries continues with the number of people who have recuperated from the disease crossing a crucial peak of 95 lakh, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. The total recovere...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020