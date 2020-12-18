Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ukraine PM says first COVID-19 vaccines expected in Feb

The first doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 may arrive in Ukraine in February, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday, adding the government was in talks with several suppliers. Separately, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine wanted to resume production of its own vaccine candidate and a clinical trial was being prepared, without giving details.

Reuters | Kiev | Updated: 18-12-2020 15:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 15:41 IST
Ukraine PM says first COVID-19 vaccines expected in Feb
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The first doses of a vaccine against COVID-19 may arrive in Ukraine in February, Prime Minister Denys Shmygal said on Friday, adding the government was in talks with several suppliers.

Separately, Health Minister Maksym Stepanov said Ukraine wanted to resume production of its own vaccine candidate and a clinical trial was being prepared, without giving details. "The first vaccines are expected in February and for this the government is holding talks... directly with the vaccine producers and with the governments of the countries where these vaccines will be produced or have already been contracted," Shmygal told parliament.

He also said the government hoped to receive in March the first batch of eight million doses of vaccines under the global COVAX Facility, which has been set up to provide COVID-19 vaccines to poorer countries. Ukraine has yet to give official approval to any vaccine.

The daily coronavirus infection tally began rising in September and has been consistently high ever since, spurring the government to impose several national lockdowns to strengthen steps to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The government last week said it would introduce tight lockdown restrictions in January.

The measures, which include the closure of schools, cafes, restaurants, gyms and entertainment centres and a ban on mass gatherings, will be in force from Jan. 8 to 24. The government last month introduced a lockdown at weekends, closing or restricting most businesses except essential services such as grocery shops, pharmacies, hospitals and transport. It lifted the restrictions on Dec. 2.

A total of 944,381 coronavirus cases were registered in Ukraine with 16,256 deaths as of Dec. 18.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AfDB approves UA 30m loan to finance Power Transmission Project in Madagascar

The Board of Directors of the African Development Bank AfDB.org has approved a loan of UA 30 million 42.9 million to finance the second phase of a major power transmission and interconnection project in Madagascar.The Power Transmission Net...

Uttarakhand tea board headquarters to be built in Gairsain

The Uttarakhand Tea Development Board headquarters will be built in Gairsain, the summer capital of the state. Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has asked the Chamoli district magistrate to identify a suitable land for the purpose.Chairi...

MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to leadership before quitting: TMC

The Trinamool Congress said on Friday that Barrackpore MLA Silbhadra Dutta should have reached out to the party leadership over his grievances rather than resigning. Speaking to reporters, senior TMC leader and minister Firhad Hakim said th...

Gold rises marginally, silver down by Rs 259

Gold prices rose marginally by Rs 21 to Rs 49,644 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday, reflecting overnight gains in the international market, according to HDFC Securities. The precious metal had closed at Rs 49,623 per 10 gram in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020