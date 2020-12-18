Left Menu
Azar says he will continue working after wife tests positive for COVID-19

Azar and his children were also tested for the disease and received negative results, he said in the letter, a copy of which was emailed to Reuters on Friday. "Pursuant to guidance from my physician and our own public health experts... I will be carrying out the duties of my office while strictly adhering to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines for essential workers," Azar said in the letter.

Jennifer was experiencing mild symptoms and has been self-isolating at home, the letter added.

