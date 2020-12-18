Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walgreens starts administering Pfizer vaccine in nursing homes, care facilities

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:32 IST
Walgreens starts administering Pfizer vaccine in nursing homes, care facilities

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Friday it had begun administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to residents and staff at U.S. long-term care facilities.

The pharmacy chain plans to administer the vaccine to about 3 million residents and staff in 35,000 long-term care facilities. Walgreens said it would provide vaccinations in about 800 long-term care facilities across 12 states in the coming week.

CVS Health Corp and Walgreens which run the nation's largest pharmacy chains but also offer other offsite pharmacy services, have an agreement with the federal government to vaccinate nursing home residents across the country through a voluntary program.

Also Read: Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 is world war, has spread like wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines: SC

It is a world war against COVID-19 and the unprecedented pandemic has spread like a wild fire due to lack of implementation of guidelines and standard operating procedure SoPs issued by authorities to contain it, the Supreme Court said on F...

Gehlot heads to Delhi for Saturday's meeting between Sonia, 'letter-writers'

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday left for Delhi to attend a meeting on December 19 between Congress president Sonia Gandhi and some of the 23 senior leaders who had written a letter to her seeking an overhaul of the organisat...

6 killed in collision between three-wheeler, truck in Haryana's Naraingarh

Six people were killed in a head-on collision involving a three-wheeler and a truck near Naraingarh here on Friday, police said. While five had died earlier in the day, Priyanka 21, who was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Ed...

Music teacher held for harassing, molesting student

A music teacher has been arrested for allegedly harassing and molesting his 23-year-old student, police said on FridayThe arrest was made after the victim, who was doing her Diploma Honour in Kathak at a centre in Chanakapuri, accused the 5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020