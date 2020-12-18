Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVAX programme doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses

The COVAX alliance which aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the world's most vulnerable people said on Friday it had gained access to nearly 2 billion doses, roughly doubling its supply, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021. The initiative run by the Gavi vaccine alliance and World Health Organization (WHO) said that it aimed to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines next year to 92 eligible low- and middle-income economies.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 18:58 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 18:58 IST
COVAX programme doubles global vaccine supply deals to 2 billion doses

The COVAX alliance which aims to secure COVID-19 vaccines for the world's most vulnerable people said on Friday it had gained access to nearly 2 billion doses, roughly doubling its supply, with the first deliveries expected in the first quarter of 2021.

The initiative run by the Gavi vaccine alliance and World Health Organization (WHO) said that it aimed to deliver 1.3 billion doses of approved vaccines next year to 92 eligible low- and middle-income economies. All 190 economies that have agreed to participate in the programme will "have access to doses in the first half of 2021, with first deliveries anticipated to begin in the first quarter of 2021 – contingent upon regulatory approvals and countries’ readiness for delivery," it said in a statement.

"Today’s announcements offer the clearest pathway yet to end the acute phase of the pandemic by protecting the most vulnerable populations around the world," it added. New agreements announced on Friday include an advance purchase agreement with AstraZeneca for 170 million doses, and a memorandum of understanding for 500 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

Gavi, an alliance of drug companies, governments, international organisations and private charities to develop global vaccine programmes, set up COVAX in April with the WHO to ensure access to poor and middle income countries for COVID-19 shots.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Gavi

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St to open flat as stimulus rally cools; Weekly gains on tap

Wall Street indexes were set to take a breather from recent gains on Friday as a coronavirus stimulus package remained in focus ahead of a weekend deadline for a deal, with retail stocks rising on the possibility of strong holiday sales. Ma...

About 14 pc cut in CO2 emissions possible in small commercial vehicle segment with EV push: Study

India can see up to 14 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions in the small commercial vehicle segment with higher electric vehicle EV penetration in total sales by 2030, according to a study. The study -- Roadmap for Electrification of Urban F...

Europe purchases 80 mln more doses of Moderna's coronavirus vaccine

Drug developer Moderna Inc said on Friday the European Commission had exercised its option to purchase an additional 80 million doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine.The European Commissions total order commitment to date is now 160 mi...

Pence gets COVID vaccine as U.S. deaths top 3,000 for third straight day

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence received his COVID-19 vaccine live on television on Friday, seeking to shore up public support for vaccinations after U.S. deaths from the coronavirus topped 3,000 for a third straight day. Pence, his wife Kar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020