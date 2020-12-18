Bihar reports 535 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths

Bihar's COVID-19 caseload rose to 2.45 lakh with detection of 535 new cases on Friday while the number of people who have been cured of the infection crossed 2.39 lakh, putting the state's recovery rate to 97.40 per cent, a health department bulletin said. Four more persons died due to COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, pushing the death toll in the state to 1,341, the bulletin said.

Of the fresh fatalities, Patna district registered three deaths while one death was reported from Sheikhpura district. At least 581 people have recovered from the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,39,538, the bulletin said.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Bihar now is 5,053. The state has so far, tested 1.68 crore samples, including 1,22,444 in the last 24 hours, it said.