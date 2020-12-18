Left Menu
Chandigarh reports 74 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1 more death

Chandigarh on Friday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,979, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 305. There are 535 active cases as of now in the UT, according to a medical bulletin.A total of 122 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,139, as per the bulletin.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:01 IST
Chandigarh on Friday reported 74 new coronavirus cases, taking the infection count to 18,979, while one more fatality pushed the death toll to 305. There are 535 active cases as of now in the UT, according to a medical bulletin.

A total of 122 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 18,139, as per the bulletin. A total of 1,66,499 samples have been taken for testing so far, and of them, 1,46,655 tested negative while reports of 127 samples are awaited, it stated.

