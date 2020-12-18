1,440 new COVID-19 cases take UP's tally to 5,72,196; death toll 8,154

The COVID-19 death toll in Uttar Pradesh rose to 8,154 on Friday with 18 more fatalities, while 1,440 new cases pushed the infection tally to 5,72,196, a health bulletin issued here said

There are 17,955 active cases presently in the state and a total of 5,46,087 people have recovered from the infection so far, it said

