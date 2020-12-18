Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 232 cases, tally crosses 55,000 mark

The addition, which is the highest for any district in Gujarat, comprises 221 from city limits and 11 from the rural parts, he said.Four deaths, all in the city, took the toll to 2,201, and 223 people, including 214 from the city, recovered and were discharged during this period, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-12-2020 21:47 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 21:47 IST
COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 232 cases, tally crosses 55,000 mark

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district crossed the 55,000 mark to reach 55,150 after 232 people were detected with the infection in the last 24 hours, an official said on Friday. The addition, which is the highest for any district in Gujarat, comprises 221 from city limits and 11 from the rural parts, he said.

Four deaths, all in the city, took the toll to 2,201, and 223 people, including 214 from the city, recovered and were discharged during this period, he said. So far, 49,941 people have recovered, he added.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

World court to intervene in Guyana-Venezuela border dispute

The United Nations highest court ruled Friday that it will intervene to settle a decades-old border dispute between South American neighbors Guyana and Venezuela. The decision by the International Court of Justice means it will now move to ...

White House backs effort to restrict support for Fed emergency lending -Kudlow

The Trump administration strongly supports an effort by a Republican senator to insert a provision in a coronavirus relief bill that would restrict the use of U.S. Treasury funds to backstop emergency lending by the Federal Reserve, a top W...

Mexico records lowest number of murders in nearly three years

Mexico recorded the lowest number of murders in the month of November in nearly three years, Mexican officials announced on Friday, but 2020 could still narrowly surpass last years unprecedented number of murders nationwide. Acting Security...

Pace of reforms to continue, says DEA Secretary

Economic Affairs Secretary Tarun Bajaj on Friday assured investors that the pace of reforms would continue in the coming months, including in the upcoming Budget. Talking about the state of the economy, he said the central bank has indicate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020