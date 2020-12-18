Left Menu
Development News Edition

Toughest COVID-19 measures yet for Sweden as cases soar

Sweden introduced on Friday its toughest measures yet in the face of soaring COVID-19 infections, including a recommendation to wear masks at peak hours on public transport, but stopped short of ordering a general lockdown of society.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 22:32 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 22:32 IST
Toughest COVID-19 measures yet for Sweden as cases soar

Sweden introduced on Friday its toughest measures yet in the face of soaring COVID-19 infections, including a recommendation to wear masks at peak hours on public transport, but stopped short of ordering a general lockdown of society. Unlike many other European countries, Sweden has resisted imposing lockdowns, relying on voluntary measures focused on social distancing and good hygiene. It has left most schools, businesses and restaurants open throughout the pandemic.

However, a severe second wave of infections, with record numbers of new cases almost every week for the past two months, has prompted the government to do more. Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Friday non-essential public workplaces, such as municipality gyms, pools and libraries, would close until Jan. 24.

He also said the government now recommended wearing masks on public transport during peak hours, when it is harder for passengers to keep apart. "We are following our strategy", he said. "Now we see that we need to do more because we see that the spread of the infection is too serious and we have a strained situation in the healthcare system still."

The government has asked citizens to limit social gatherings to eight people but there are no penalties for breaking the recommendations and Lofven said he still didn't think a lockdown was right. "You must also consider a very serious lockdown, for example, wouldn't have an effect in the long run, because people would not put up with that," he said, adding many countries in Europe with lockdowns had fared poorly.

With a total number of deaths close to 8,000, Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns, such as Britain, Spain, France and Belgium. Lofven also said restaurant parties would be limited to four people and property owners and shops should do more to limit crowds in shopping malls. In addition, high schools were ordered to keep to distance education until Jan. 24.

Sweden's strategy has drawn criticism at home and abroad, but also praise as potentially more sustainable and business-friendly. The centre-left government has come under pressure over its handling of the pandemic. An independent commission said earlier this week the government had done too little, too late to protect the elderly during the spring.

And in a rare comment on public affairs, Sweden's king said earlier this week the country had failed in its handling of COVID-19.

TRENDING

Netflix releases pictures from the set of Sex Education Season 3

Hyun Bin's co-star reveals 'unexpected' thing about him that reminds us of CLOY

Chromecast with Google TV to get Apple TV app early next year

Entertainment News Roundup: Roku to carry AT&T’s HBO Max streaming service; British royals select happy family snapshots for their Christmas cards and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities dip, oil jumps, as investors wait on U.S. stimulus package

Global equity benchmarks slid while oil prices rallied to near nine-month highs on Friday as investors weighed hopes for a U.S. coronavirus relief package against moves by the U.S. government to add dozens of Chinese companies to a trade bl...

China emerging as major challenge for India: Lt Gen (retd) D S Hooda

China is emerging as a major challenge for India, therefore the country needs to look at the future and frame its diplomatic, political and military strategies accordingly, Lt Gen retd D S Hooda said on Friday. Participating in a discussion...

WHO investigators head to China in early January

World Health Organization WHO officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.At a virtual news conference, th...

Austria will go into third lockdown after Christmas, ending with tests

Austria will go into its third coronavirus lockdown after Christmas and lift it earlier for people who get tested, the government said on Friday, just 11 days after its second lockdown ended.Non-essential shops reopened last week after a ne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020