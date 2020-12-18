Left Menu
LG launches eVIN to rationalise COVID vaccine distribution in J-K

During the launch, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo gave a comprehensive presentation on the progress of eVIN in the UT, a statement issued said.He informed the Lieutenant Governor that the metadata collection of cold chain points CCPs and uploading of data in eVIN cloud server has been completed.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday launched electronic vaccine intelligence network (eVIN) to rationalise the COVID-19 vaccine distribution and transform the immunisation supply chain across Jammu and Kashmir. During the launch, Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical Education Department, Atal Dulloo gave a comprehensive presentation on the progress of eVIN in the UT, a statement issued said.

He informed the Lieutenant Governor that the metadata collection of cold chain points (CCPs) and uploading of data in eVIN cloud server has been completed. Training of 689 cold chain handlers and uploading of data of 585 cold chain points has been done and all districts have gone live on eVIN, it said. While highlighting some of the key features of eVIN, the Lt Governor was apprised that this unique web-based system consists of mobile and web-based application for cold chain handlers which embraces technology to effectively manage real-time stock inventory, maintenance of temperature at all levels of cold chain, hence maintaining the potency of the vaccines, the statement said.

This application also helps in accessing vaccine requirement, emergency management of vaccine logistics, route planning of vaccines, and stock reallocation, the statement quoted Dulloo as saying. It was also informed that standardised stock and distribution registers have been distributed across all districts and robust data entry both in eVIN and registers has been going on. Currently, the focus of eVIN is rationalisation of vaccine distribution across the UT, the statement said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts of the department in tackling the situation arising out of the COVID-19 Pandemic..

