WHO investigators head to China in early January

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:02 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:02 IST
World Health Organization (WHO) officials said on Friday that an international team led by their body would be going to China in the first week of January to investigate the origins of the coronavirus pandemic.

At a virtual news conference, they also said that three-quarters of cases were occurring in Latin America, and thanked Canada for committing to donate vaccine doses to other countries.

