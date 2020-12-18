Left Menu
Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 -health ministry

For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all since Nov. 25. The country has registered 1,982,090 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed.

Reuters | Updated: 18-12-2020 23:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2020 23:09 IST
Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high of 246 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,610.

Turkey also recorded 26,410 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all since Nov. 25.

The country has registered 1,982,090 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed. The government has imposed weekday curfews and full weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in infections.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

