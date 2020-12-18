Turkey's daily COVID-19 deaths at record 246 -health ministry

Turkey's daily coronavirus death toll hit a record high of 246 in the last 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed on Friday, bringing the total number of deaths to 17,610.

Turkey also recorded 26,410 new coronavirus cases, including asymptomatic ones, in the last 24 hours. For four months, Ankara only reported daily symptomatic cases, but it has reported all since Nov. 25.

The country has registered 1,982,090 COVID-19 infections since the beginning of the pandemic in March, the data showed. The government has imposed weekday curfews and full weekend lockdowns to curb the surge in infections.