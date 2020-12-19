Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

The fatality rate currently stands at 0.47 per cent.Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 35. Eighty-five people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,697.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 19-12-2020 00:30 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 00:30 IST
Assam reports 102 new COVID-19 cases, one more death

At least 102 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Assam on Friday, raising the tally in the state to 2,15,250, Health and Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The death toll increased to 1,011 after a 78-year-old woman succumbed to the disease in Cachar district, he said.

''Sad to share the demise of one #COVID patient today...Condolences and prayers,'' Sarma said on Twitter. The fatality rate currently stands at 0.47 per cent.

Kamrup Metropolitan district reported the maximum number of fresh cases at 35. The new cases were detected out of 22,762 tests with a positivity rate of 0.45 per cent.

A total of 57,18,817 sample tests have been conducted in the state so far. Eighty-five people were cured of the disease during the day, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 2,10,697. Three patients have migrated to other states.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 97.88 per cent. Assam now has 3,539 active cases, accounting for 1.64 per cent of the total cases.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

States making bold new legal claims in 2 Google lawsuits

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. issues fresh Venezuela-related sanctions over alleged fraudulent elections

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on two people and a company it says played a role in fraudulent elections in Venezuela, keeping up pressure on socialist President Nicolas Maduro even as U.S. President Donald Trumps term nears ...

Russian serviceman killed in Nagorno-Karabakh while dismantling landmine

A Russian serviceman was killed in the Nagorno-Karabakh region when he was demining a road, the defence ministry said on Friday, Russian news agencies reported. He is the first casualty among Russian peacekeepers who were dispatched to the ...

EU drugs regulator says limited number of documents accessed in cyberattack

Europes medicines regulator said on Friday an investigation had so far revealed that a limited number of third-party documents were unlawfully accessed in a recent cyberattack and that it had engaged an external agency to carry out a full p...

U.S. House Majority Leader Hoyer sets 5 p.m deadline for next steps to fund gov't

With fewer than 10 hours remaining before U.S. government agencies run out of money, U.S. House of Representatives Majority Leader Steny Hoyer set a 5 p.m. ET 2200 GMT deadline for deciding how to avert shutting down agency operations. Spea...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020