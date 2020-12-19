Health News Roundup: Even as high profile figures like U.S. Vice President; India passes grim milestone of 10 million coronavirus infections

Even as high profile figures like U.S. Vice President

Mike Pence rolled up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccinations, patients already ill with the disease crowded emergency rooms and overran intensive care units in California, now a worldwide epicenter. Another 41,000 people tested positive in the most populous U.S. state on Thursday, and 300 died, state public health officials said. In a state with 40 million residents, only about 1,200 intensive care beds remained available by Friday - just 2.1% of the total, the California Department of Public Health said.

India passes grim milestone of 10 million coronavirus infections

India's coronavirus tally breached the 10 million mark on Saturday, the world's second-highest, even though the number of new daily cases has fallen sharply since a mid-September peak. It reported 25,152 new infections and 347 deaths in the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The virus has so far killed 145,136 people in the country.

