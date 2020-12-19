Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Unplanned lockdown' did not win battle in 21 days as PM claimed, but destroyed lives: Rahul

The unplanned lockdown did not manage to win the battle in 21 days as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country. The countrys COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 12:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 12:43 IST
'Unplanned lockdown' did not win battle in 21 days as PM claimed, but destroyed lives: Rahul
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the one crore-mark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that the unplanned lockdown did not manage to ''win the battle in 21 days as the PM claimed'', but it ''destroyed'' millions of lives in the country. India's COVID-19 caseload surpassed the somber one-crore mark on Saturday, adding 10 lakh cases in nearly a month, while the total number of recoveries surged to 95.50 lakh, according to the Union Health Ministry's data.

Taking a dig at the prime minister's remarks in March that the Mahabharata war was won in 18 days and the war against coronavirus will take 21 days, Gandhi tweeted, ''1 crore Covid infections with almost 1.5 lakh deaths! The unplanned lockdown did not manage to 'win the battle in 21 days' as the PM claimed, but it surely destroyed millions of lives in the country.'' The country's COVID-19 case tally had surpassed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, 80 lakh on October 29, and surpassed 90 lakh on November 20.

The health ministry's data updated at 8 am on Saturday showed that the total number of cases mounted to 1,00,04,599 and the death toll reached 1,45,136 with the virus claiming 347 more lives in a span of 24 hours.

TRENDING

Haikyuu!! Season 5 can possibly be out in summer 2021, what more we know

One Piece Chapter 999 spoilers: Title revealed, flashback about Ace, release set on Dec 20

Unilever to resume advertising on Facebook, Twitter in U.S.

Ericsson, Swisscom pave way for 5G SA commercialization in Europe

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Fire breaks out in building in Indore's Sanvid Nagar, no injuries reported

A fire broke out in a building in Sanvid Nagar in Indore earlier today. No injuries or casualties were reported.Fire tenders reached the spot and several people were evacuated immediately.Further details are awaited. ANI...

Australia defeat India by eight wickets in opening day/night Test at Adelaide to take 1-0 lead in four-match series.

Australia defeat India by eight wickets in opening daynight Test at Adelaide to take 1-0 lead in four-match series....

Antony Waste Handling Cell garners Rs 90 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO

Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd on Saturday said it has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial share-sale, which will open for public subscription on Monday. The company allotted 2,857,003 equity shares at Rs 315 apiec...

Russia's COVID-19 deaths surpass 50,000

Russian authorities said on Saturday that 585 people had died from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the countrys official death toll to 50,347.Authorities also reported 28,209 new coronavirus cases in the last day, including 6,459 in M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020