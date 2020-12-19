Left Menu
Swiss drugs regulator authorises Pfizer/Biontech COVID-19 vaccine

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 19-12-2020 15:20 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 15:20 IST
Swiss drugs regulator Swissmedic has authorised the COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech, the agency said on Saturday.

"According to the data assessed by the Swiss Agency for Therapeutic Products, the level of protection afforded seven days after the second injection of the vaccine is over 90 percent. This represents the world's first authorisation in the ordinary procedure," Swissmedic said on its website.

Also Read: Swiss plan to ban public events to contain worsening COVID-19 situation

