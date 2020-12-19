34 more people contract coronavirus in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Thirty-four more people contracted coronavirus in Uttar Pradeshs Muzaffarnagar, taking the number of infections in the district to 7,676, an official said on SaturdayAccording to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, they had received results of 798 samples, of which 34 were declared positive. Thirty-six people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured patients to 7,140 in the district, the DM added.PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 19-12-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 19:18 IST
Thirty-four more people contracted coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar, taking the number of infections in the district to 7,676, an official said on Saturday
According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, they had received results of 798 samples, of which 34 were declared positive. Currently, the district has 438 active patients, the DM said. Thirty-six people have recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured patients to 7,140 in the district, the DM added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Muzaffarnagar