PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

India has crossed the grim milestone of 1 crore COVID-19 cases even as the spread of the virus slows down with almost a month being taken for the 10 lakh new infections. Following is a state/UT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governments.

State/UT Confirmed Discharged Deaths ------------------------------------------------------------ Andaman & Nicobar 4869 4712 61 ------------------------------------------------------------ Andhra Pradesh 878285 866856 7074 ------------------------------------------------------------ Arunachal Pradesh 16629 16333 55 ------------------------------------------------------------ Assam 215250 210697 1011 ------------------------------------------------------------ Bihar 246645 240331 1347 ------------------------------------------------------------ Chandigarh 19044 18244 306 ------------------------------------------------------------ Chhattisgarh 266266 246054 3172 ------------------------------------------------------------ Daman, Diu & Dadra 3335 3324 2 ------------------------------------------------------------ Delhi 615914 595305 10251 ------------------------------------------------------------ Goa 49976 48280 718 ------------------------------------------------------------ Gujarat 234289 217935 4227 ------------------------------------------------------------ Haryana 257067 248172 2816 ------------------------------------------------------------ Himachal Pradesh 51782 45111 858 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jammu & Kashmir 118006 112093 1837 ------------------------------------------------------------ Jharkhand 112606 109891 1008 ------------------------------------------------------------ Karnataka 908275 881882 12004 ------------------------------------------------------------ Kerala 700159 636814 2786 ------------------------------------------------------------ Ladakh 9252 8654 124 ------------------------------------------------------------ Madhya Pradesh 230215 215211 3468 ------------------------------------------------------------ Maharashtra 1892707 1781841 48648 ------------------------------------------------------------ Manipur 27598 25512 336 ------------------------------------------------------------ Meghalaya 13221 12531 133 ------------------------------------------------------------ Mizoram 4110 3957 7 ------------------------------------------------------------ Nagaland 11841 11101 73 ------------------------------------------------------------ Odisha 325861 321309 1832 ------------------------------------------------------------ Puducherry 37715 36752 624 ------------------------------------------------------------ Punjab 162705 151679 5189 ------------------------------------------------------------ Rajasthan 298018 282631 2608 ------------------------------------------------------------ Sikkim 5439 5012 123 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tamil Nadu 805777 784117 11968 ------------------------------------------------------------ Telangana 280822 272370 1510 ------------------------------------------------------------ Tripura 33145 32478 378 ------------------------------------------------------------ Uttarakhand 85853 77326 1408 ------------------------------------------------------------ Uttar Pradesh 573401 547631 8177 ------------------------------------------------------------ West Bengal 534850 507070 9320 ------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 1,00,30,927 95,79,216 1,45,459 ------------------------------------------------------------ INCREASE BY 37267 41629 436 ------------------------------------------------------------ *This tally does not reflect the latest figures from Assam as the state's health bulletin is not yet out. In its most recent update, the Union health ministry placed the total number of cases in India at 1,00,04,599 and the death toll at 1,45,136. The ministry said 95,50,712 people have so far recovered from the infection.