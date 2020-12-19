Left Menu
COVID-19: C'garh sees 1,368 cases, 9 deaths; 129 discharged

Nine deaths recorded on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,172, he said.The official said 129 people were discharged and 1,507 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 17,040 activecases. Raipur district reported 164 newcases, taking its total count to 50,615, including 697 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 19-12-2020 21:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 21:58 IST
Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 count reached 2,66,266 on Saturday after 1,368 people were detected with the infection, while the count of those who have recovered touched 2,46,054, an official said. Nine deaths recorded on Saturday, taking the toll to 3,172, he said.

The official said 129 people were discharged and 1,507 completed home isolation during the day, leaving the state with 17,040 activecases. ''Raipur district reported 164 newcases, taking its total count to 50,615, including 697 deaths. Bilaspur district witnessed 123 newcases, Durg 120, Raigarh 105 and Janjgir- Champa 95. Of the nine deaths, three took place on Saturday, four on Friday and two earlier,'' he added.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positivecases2,66,266, Newcases1,368, Deaths 3,172, Recovered 2,46,054, Activecases17,040, tests so far 31,82,119..

