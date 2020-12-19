Left Menu
Four Philippines infants undergo successful liver transplants at Delhi hospitals

The ease in travel restrictions has come as a respite for four infants from the Philippines who recently underwent liver transplants at a Delhi hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2020 22:50 IST | Created: 19-12-2020 22:50 IST
4 Philippines infants who underwent liver transplants at Delhi hospital with the team of doctors (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The ease in travel restrictions has come as a respite for four infants from the Philippines who recently underwent liver transplants at a Delhi hospital. With COVID-19 lockdown and restriction on international travel, they had to suffer for almost 10 months delay due to delay in specialised medical attention that has led to worsening of their health conditions.

As per an official release of the Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, where the four infants were treated, the babies aged between six months to one year were either born with chronic liver disorders or developed liver cirrhosis right after birth. "This condition, if treated immediately after birth, is completely curable with medicines and supportive care, but can be life-threatening if the treatment is delayed and in certain cases can lead to loss of life. With lockdowns and travel restrictions imposed worldwide due to COVID-19, the condition of these children deteriorated to such an extent that a transplant was the only way out," said the hospital.

Dr Neerav Goyal, Senior Consultant, and Head, Liver Transplant, who treated the infants, said that all four of them under a grave health condition, and any further delay in medical intervention could have been fatal. "Fortunately with ease in international travel and immense support by embassies of the countries, we have been able to conduct timely and successful liver transplants. Despite travel restrictions due to COVID-19, we ensured that the treatment of such kids in need is done on priority. These kids are brought to the hospital on special flights, with a medical team on board to tackle any emergencies," he stated.

The doctor added that since October, 12 children from the Philippines have undergone liver transplants at our hospitals. "Four of them are currently undergoing post-operative care. We have seen a higher incidence of infants with liver-related ailments needing liver transplants coming from the South East Asian countries. The reasons can be genetic or hereditary," he added. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

