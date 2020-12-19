Bihar reports 712 new COVID-19 cases, six more deaths

Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,46,644 as 712 more people tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, while six fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,347, a health department bulletin said on Saturday. At least 793 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,40,331, it said.

The recovery rate currently stands at 97.44 per cent. Bihar now has 4,966 active cases, the bulletin said.

The state has so far tested over 1.69 crore samples including 1,21,534 in the past 24 hours. Of the fresh fatalities, four were reported from Patna and one each from Rohtas and Jehanabad, it said.

Patna reported the highest number of new cases at 288, followed by Saran (39), Muzaffarpur (30), Madhubani (25), Jehanabad (24) and Bhagalpur (22)..