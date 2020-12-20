Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sikkim jail reports 79 coronavirus cases

Seventynine inmates of Rongyek jail in East Sikkim district were among the fresh 122 COVID-19 positive cases in the Himalayan state pushing its caseload to 5561 on Saturday, an official said.

PTI | Gangtok | Updated: 20-12-2020 00:16 IST | Created: 20-12-2020 00:16 IST
Sikkim jail reports 79 coronavirus cases

Seventynine inmates of Rongyek jail in East Sikkim district were among the fresh 122 COVID-19 positive cases in the Himalayan state pushing its caseload to 5561 on Saturday, an official said. State Institutional Ethical Committee member Sonam Bhutia said that two inmates of Rongyek jail were earlier found to be infected by the contagion. Following this all their primary contacts were traced and their swab samples were tested in which 79 of them were found to be afflicted with coronavirus.

Bhutia said a COVID-19 care centre has been set up in Rongyek jail premises for the treatment of the infected inmates. Sikkim has 401 active cases, while 94 others have migrated out and 4943 patients have recovered from the disease, he said.

As per district-wise distribution of COVID-19 cases, East Sikkim district has reported the highest number of cases at 4185 followed by 916 in South Sikkim, 320 in West Sikkim and 46 in North Sikkim district. Sikkim tested 321 samples in the past 24 hours to take the tally of tests to 65,752 samples so far, Bhutia added.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to focus on final Titan war, release date revealed

Entertainment News Roundup: The Empires Strike Back: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Gandalf actor Ian McKellen euphoric after receiving COVID-19 vaccine and more

2021 to be a launchpad for all kinds of change: Amazon CTO

Malaysia to receive the first batch of Pfizer vaccine in February -report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DJI says products will remain on sale after U.S. blacklisting

Chinese drone manufacturer SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd, which was added by the United States along with dozens of Chinese companies to a trade blacklist on Friday, said its products will remain on sale despite the blacklisting.DJI is disappoin...

U.S. Congress' COVID aid plan 'within reach' as shutdown threat looms

Members of the U.S. Congress scrambled on Saturday to resolve the last obstacles to completing a 900 billion package of legislation to help Americans struggling with the steep health and economic costs of the coronavirus pandemic. Were righ...

To fight new COVID strain, UK PM Johnson reverses Christmas plans for millions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson imposed an effective lockdown on almost 18 million people in England and reversed plans to ease curbs over Christmas, saying Britain was dealing with a new coronavirus strain that is up to 70 more transmissible ...

Israeli PM joins world leaders getting COVID-19 vaccine

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was vaccinated against the coronavirus on live television Saturday, becoming the first Israeli and one of the worlds leaders to be inoculated. Israel is set to begin vaccinating its health workers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020